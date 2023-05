SPEARFISH – James Dean "Jim" Dieterle, 65, passed away at his home in Spearfish, SD on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon following. Services will be held at The Little White Church in Hill City. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church and burial will follow the service at Hill City Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Jim at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.