STURGIS - James Dennis Jorgenson, age 73, died July 20, 2022, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis, SD.

Jim was born March 10, 1949, in Madison, SD, to Otto and Clarice Howe Jorgenson. He lived in Salem until moving to Bridgewater with his parents and two sisters. They lived there for several years before moving back to Salem. He graduated from Salem High School and enlisted in the Navy in December 1967. He served during the Vietnam war on the USS Collette. After returning to the base in San Diego he served as a Sonar Technician. On his return to SD, he worked on the police force in Huron, and then was employed at the VA in Hot Springs and Fort Meade as a med clerk until his retirement.

Jim loved to ride his Harley Davidson all around the Black Hills and never missed a Sturgis Rally. He also took many cross-country trips on his Harley, stopping to camp along the way and visit out of the way museums. Bryce Canyon National Park was one of his favorite spots to camp and view the beautiful sights.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Wilson; brother-in-law, Wayne Feuerhelm; and nephew, Glenn Feuerhelm.

He is survived by sister, Beverly Feuerhelm of Scottdale, AZ; brother-in-law, Jim Wilson of TN; nephews: Kent (Keyla) Feuerhelm of San Jose, Costa Rica and Mark (Mitzi) Wilson of Gate City, VA; nieces: Karla (Marcey) Feuerhelm of Tucson, AZ, Cheryl (Patrick) Kruse of Phoenix, AZ, and Michelle (Adam) Sanders, Murfreesboro, TN.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be held September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rotunda of the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

