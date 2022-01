RAPID CITY | James E. Anderson, 88, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He served in the US Army.

Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church with a Christian Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the church followed by lunch.

Burial with full military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.