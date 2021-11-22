 Skip to main content
James E. Courtney

  • Updated

BELLE FOURCHE | James E. Courtney, 90, died November 19, 2021 at the Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 26, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Following, there will be a Wake Service at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche at 7 p.m. 

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, at the church. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Jim's funeral will be broadcast live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.

