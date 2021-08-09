James E. "Jim" Slaughter

Jim began a career in the electrical field starting at Gifford Electric in Rapid City, SD. He enjoyed the field so much he started and operated Slaughter Electric for several years. His sense of humor came out in his business slogan, "Slaughter Electric, we kill your electrical problems!" Brant Sundall was like family and worked by his side almost from the beginning all around Rapid City and the Black Hills. He always had a great crew working for him and enjoyed their friendships as well as working together.

Jim always had a strong work ethic which included his love for his large equipment that he could operate on his land. Over the years he owned many pieces of large equipment, a boat and several campers and motor homes so he could enjoy the outdoors to the fullest. Up until recently, even at the age of 90, he could maintain all of these passions.