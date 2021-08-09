James E. "Jim" Slaughter

RAPID CITY | Jim passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021 at the age of 90 at his home in Melrose, FL following a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Rapid City, SD.
Jim was known for his sense of humor and made friendships no matter where he was living. Many can tell stories of how he was the life of the party both in South Dakota and in Florida. He loved to make people laugh, which always included funny faces and jokes. Up until recently, he could be seen on stage at the Moose Club as well as the Eagles Club entertaining his friends with karaoke. He also loved dancing and enjoyed showing off a little with his dancing skills. This is where he met his special friend Julie. He also became very close friends with Jerry and Darlene who were always very helpful to him, especially toward the end of his life.
He was very proud of being a decorated Korean War Veteran while serving his country in the United States Air Force. He was a Staff Sergeant while stationed at Ellsworth Air Force base in South Dakota and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. During his time of service in 1951-1955, he was with the 19th Bomb Group, 28th Bomb Squadron at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.
During his military career, he married Mary Freeman and to this marriage they had three daughters, Deb, Vicki and Lana. He had a very close bond with Mary's parents George and Violet as well as her siblings Clint, Barbara and Dick.
Jim began a career in the electrical field starting at Gifford Electric in Rapid City, SD. He enjoyed the field so much he started and operated Slaughter Electric for several years. His sense of humor came out in his business slogan, "Slaughter Electric, we kill your electrical problems!" Brant Sundall was like family and worked by his side almost from the beginning all around Rapid City and the Black Hills. He always had a great crew working for him and enjoyed their friendships as well as working together.
Jim always had a strong work ethic which included his love for his large equipment that he could operate on his land. Over the years he owned many pieces of large equipment, a boat and several campers and motor homes so he could enjoy the outdoors to the fullest. Up until recently, even at the age of 90, he could maintain all of these passions.
Jim is survived by his three daughters, Deb Davis along with her two daughters Alexandra and fiancé Ryan; and Carissa and her husband David of Centennial, CO; Lana of Centennial, CO; and Vicki and husband Bret along with their children Lindsey and husband Kyle along with their three children, Kole, Quinn and Avery of Mexico, NY, and Shawn and his wife Rachel, of Lake Oswego, OR. He is also survived by his brother Wilbur Dixon and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by a large extended family in Rapid City, SD and Georgia including Mary's siblings and many cousins, nieces and nephews, far too many to mention. One of his closest buddies of the group though was Connie Conrad. While Connie was still alive they would outdo each other with their many jokes!
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; his second wife, Marlene; his parents, Carl Slaughter and Ruby Williams; and two sisters, Helen Gwinn Higginbotham and Robbie Pell.
Jim was always a positive person and would want you to remember the good things in life.