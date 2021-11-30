NEW UNDERWOOD | James E. Madsen, 72, died on November 29, 2021.
Services at 1pm on Saturday, Dec. 4 at New Underwood High School Gym. Visitation held one-hour prior to service. Burial at New Underwood Cemetery.
Kirk Funeral Home.
