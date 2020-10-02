Although Jim's adult career was in Washington, he remained a loyal South Dakotan. He continued to work with the School of Mines to raise money for scholarships, and was given an honorary doctorate in Business Science in 1995. When he retired, South Dakota Governor Daugaard declared Dec. 16, 2015 “James E. Smith Day” to honor his 63 years of work on public policy. And his last trip to Rapid City, in 2017, was to be inducted along with championship athletes from other years into the School of Mines' Hall of Fame, an event made even more meaningful because his son Jim delivered the introductory speech.

In 1978, after two previous marriages which resulted in son Jim, and daughters Susan and Mary-Margaret, Jim married Karen Klem of Greenbelt, Md., becoming a devoted stepfather to her son Kevin, and an enthusiastic member of her large, extended family. Jim and Karen were happily married for 42 years. They were devoted to family and friends, packing the house every Christmas Eve for decades for a much anticipated party that always culminated in Jim's dramatic reading of The Night Before Christmas to wide-eyed grandchildren and cousins. They also loved travelling out West to our National Parks, and once the Nationals came to Washington, became avid baseball fans. After Jim's diagnosis of Parkinson's at age 83, Karen helped him to fight the disease and remain active and connected. He worked for two more years, retiring at 85. Ever the athlete, he worked with a physical trainer and continued to hit balls at the driving range, even in the last weeks of his life.