SAMMAMISH, WA - James Erickson passed away in Sammamish, WA on November 2, 2022. He was born at the home farm near the Town of Fruitdale, SD, the youngest child of Helga Aliina Johnson (Halone) and Hjalmer Eric Erickson (Salmen).

Jim graduated from Belle Fouche High School in 1954, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 1958, belonged to Triangle Fraternity, Stanford University 1959 during the time he met his wife Sondra Roberts, U.S. Army Reserve 1960–1968.

He was an entrepreneur and a business founder in cost accounting, time management, mining exploration and development, open space preservation, consulting engineering, construction, financial management, real estate with the creation of innovative senior housing. His last years were spent coaching business management and creating an indoor golf putting game.

He devoted years supporting the community in many roles, as organizer, leader, volunteer and dedicated coach. Jim coached numerous youth sport teams including those of his children and grandchildren. He helped establish one of the first soccer leagues in Marin County, CA. His home from 1964 to 1991 in San Rafael, CA was a hub for friends of his children and exchange students from Finland and Switzerland. Supportive housing for his family followed in Palo Alto, CA with final housing at Providence Point, Issaquah, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: George, J. Wayne, and sister, Norma. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sondra; daughter, Lynn Fielder, Issaquah, WA; son, Mark (Alyssa), Palo Alto, CA; daughter, Mary Alice Colvin (Dan), Carnation, WA; granddaughters: Maya Fielder, Amber Colvin, Lily Colvin; grandsons: Samuel Erickson, Benjamin Erickson.

A memorial gathering was held on November 6, 2022 with final disbursement of remains in Fruitdale, SD in spring 2023 or 2024.