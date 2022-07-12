SPEARFISH - James Frank Klancnik, 83, formerly of Spearfish, passed away on July 7, 2022 in Manassas, VA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14th from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City, followed by a Wake with rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be on Monday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery, with full military honors. Arrangements are being handled by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.