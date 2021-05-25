BLACK HAWK | James H. Hoag, 60, died on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
James was born on Oct. 12, 1960 in Philip, SD, the son of Homer “Hank” and Ruth “Eileen” Hoag. He was raised in Philip with his siblings, Sandra, Sharon, Harry, and Tim.
James married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Crawford on April 23, 1983 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.
James quickly moved into the family business, working for his father at West Central Industrial selling machinery. Following in his father's footsteps, he expanded the business going out on his own. After identifying an opportunity, James and Cindy decided to move and establish a new sales territory and a new life in California in 1986.
James and Cindy operated the business for the following 15 years in California. In that time, they experienced tremendous success and James received multiple awards and acknowledgements for his unprecedented sales career.
In 2001, they chose to leave California and move back home to South Dakota. Over the next three years, James worked as the Marketing Director for Scotchman Industries. Once again, James and Cindy set out on their own, purchasing a metal fabrication business that would carry on the family business name becoming West Central Manufacturing. After years of continued growth, they sold the business in 2014 and James reinvented himself by stepping into real estate. Following the trend of success, in 2020 James left real estate at a high point and was finally ready to retire.
James was a mentor to many people in both his personal and professional life. He devoted countless hours to sharing his knowledge and insight in any way possible. James was willing to make a personal commitment to anyone who may be struggling or need a helping hand. This extended well beyond his friends and family and into the community around him.
Throughout James' entire life, his family was consistently the most important factor. That focus was always brought to light as he was regarded as the “glue” and center point in keeping everyone together. James was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to attend any life event or gathering with his family. James took the focus and drive that made him a successful entrepreneur in his early life and shifted that dedication and drive to being a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather throughout his later life.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Eileen and brothers, Larry and Harry. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cynthia and two sons and their families, Anthony (Kat) and their children Callum, Juniper, Vivienne and Hudson, and Bradley (DeShayne) and their son Myles. James is also survived by three siblings, Sandra, Sharon, and Fr. Tim.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. Vigil on Thursday, June 3, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at Our Lady of the Black Hills. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.