James H. Hoag

James was a mentor to many people in both his personal and professional life. He devoted countless hours to sharing his knowledge and insight in any way possible. James was willing to make a personal commitment to anyone who may be struggling or need a helping hand. This extended well beyond his friends and family and into the community around him.

Throughout James' entire life, his family was consistently the most important factor. That focus was always brought to light as he was regarded as the “glue” and center point in keeping everyone together. James was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to attend any life event or gathering with his family. James took the focus and drive that made him a successful entrepreneur in his early life and shifted that dedication and drive to being a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather throughout his later life.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Eileen and brothers, Larry and Harry. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cynthia and two sons and their families, Anthony (Kat) and their children Callum, Juniper, Vivienne and Hudson, and Bradley (DeShayne) and their son Myles. James is also survived by three siblings, Sandra, Sharon, and Fr. Tim.