James (Jim) Atchison

CHADRON - Funeral Services for James (Jim) Atchison of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska.

James (Jim) Richard Atchison passed away on May 10, 2023 at Great Plain Health in North Platte, NE. Jim was born on May 20, 1947 in Chadron, Nebraska to James S. Atchison and Kathryn Kieffe Atchison. Jim grew up in Chadron, where he attended East Ward, Chadron Prep, and the Assumption Academy. On December 12, 1967 he married Dorothy Colene Lien in Rapid City, SD. Out of this union they were blessed with two sons, James William and Timothy Charles.

Jim spent his career working for the Flower Shoppe, Wahlstrom Ford, Coca-Cola and Chadron State College, where he retired from in 2013.

From the time he was young, he was interested in motorcycles, cars, and shooting pool. His favorite pastime was going for rides through the country side and enjoying the beauty of nature.

His days were spent enjoying time with friends and family and lending a helping hand. He brought joy to many by his jovial and generous personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Jo Atchison and brother-in-law, George Bamsey.

He is survived by his two sons, James Atchison (Sarah) and Tim Atchison (Erin); grandchildren: Aurora Alexandria, Arick Amos, Zane and Olivia; brother, William (Bill) Atchison and sister, Rhonda Bamsey and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends