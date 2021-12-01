NEW UNDERWOOD | James (Jim) Everett Madsen, 72, passed away on November 29, 2021 at the Good Samaritan in New Underwood, SD. He was born in Rapid City, SD to Everett and Irene (Schabot) Madsen on December 29, 1948, right before the beginning of the '49 blizzard.

Jim grew up on the family farm NE of New Underwood, SD with his four sisters and one brother. He attended grade school at “The Lone Star School” down the road, graduating from New Underwood High School in 1967. He went to college in Casper, WY for two weeks. He decided he knew enough, and came home to farm.

On May 19, 1972 he married Karen (Hackens) Madsen and they became lifelong partners. Karen was always by his side, right until the very end. They were blessed with one daughter and one son. They began their married life west of New Underwood, while continuing to help his dad farm and ranch, he built his own stack mover and hauled hay also. In 1974, they moved back to the family farm when his dad passed away. He spent many hours in the spring and summer in the field. The winter months he spent in the shop working on equipment and taking care of the cattle. Farming was year-round and he loved every minute of it! Also, he loved trading and buying machinery, there wasn't a machinery dealer he didn't know. Vacations consisted of many stops and hours at implement dealerships. He once traded Karen's car off for a tractor!

The one hobby he did enjoy was flying his airplane, which included checking cows and fields. When he did find time to sit down you could find one of the grandchildren on his lap. He became ill in 2012 and was diagnosed in 2013 with a rare genetic disease, which caused dementia. In 2016 he went to live at the New Underwood Good Samaritan Society due to his declining health.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 49 years, Karen Madsen; children, Kara (Nichols) Caspers and Travis (Nena) Madsen, all of New Underwood; three sisters, Karen Madsen, New Underwood, Connie (Wilbur) Sanchez, Lakewood, CO, and Kathi (Curt) Betcher, Gillette, WY; one brother, Kenny (Cindy) Madsen, Box Elder, SD; special friend, Cylee Kissack; seven grandchildren, Kassidy, Tessa, Jessica, and Elizabeth “Izzy” Caspers and Dalton, Emma, and Trevor Madsen; two brother-in-law's, Monty (Barbara) Hackens and Donnie (Bonnie) Hackens; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Veryl & Geraldine Hackens; a niece, Alicia (Madsen) Albers, and a nephew, LaVern “Vernie” Hackens.

The family would like to thank the Good Samaritan Society for all the wonderful care they gave Jim over the years! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Building Fund or the Good Samaritan Society of New Underwood.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the New Underwood School Gymnasium. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to services. Burial at New Underwood Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the Gym. Online guestbook may be signed at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.