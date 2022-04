Visitation will be 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m, Monday April 11, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A procession to Black Hills National Cemetery will leave at 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. at BHNC, with full military honors. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.