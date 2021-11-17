RAPID CITY | James "Jim" L. Wilcox, 81, passed away on November 11, 2021. Jim was born June 29, 1940 in Wautoma, WI to Harold and Ruby (Erickson) Wilcox.

Jim proudly served in the US Army. He enlisted on June 9, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI and was discharged August 31, 1980. He served in Vietnam and Korea.

Jim met Marlene McGovern in Rapid City, SD. The two were married January 4, 1994. Jim and Marlene made their home in Rapid City, SD. They had three sons and four daughters.

In 1995, Jim and Marlene opened Smiley's House of Pizza. Jim was fondly referred to as “Mr. Smiley” by those who knew him. He was given the nickname for always having a smile on his face. The two had this business from 1995-2003.

Jim was proud of his time in the Army and later became involved in the VFW, TREA, and DAV.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marlene; sons, Jonathon (Lou) Wilcox of Rapid City, SD, Gary (Debbie) Wilcox of Arkansas, and Keith (Rebecca) Lutter of Missouri; daughters, Kimberly (Rob) Zimmerman of California, Cyndi (Michael) Canfield of Rapid City, SD, Michelle (Dustin) Samaul of Aurora, CO, and Shelly Shewmaker of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlene Wilcox; sister-in-law, Sue Wilcox; and granddaughter, Tiffany Canfield.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

