RAPID CITY - James "Jim" Osburn, age 89, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Friday, March 11, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City.

Memorial visitation will be held 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m.

Military graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.