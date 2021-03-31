James Johnson

RAPID CITY | James Johnson passed away quietly and peacefully at home on March 27, 2021.

James was born in Fort Collins to Donald and Glenda Johnson on Dec. 15, 1969. He attended Douglas School System, graduating in 1988. He was employed by various companies in the Rapid City area, lastly for Crossmark. He enjoyed talking to customers, telling them about the various items he was demonstrating. Always had a smile to offer to everyone.

He enjoyed traveling, lastly being a trip this summer to meet his Uncle Mike's family in Glacier Park.

He was a fan of poetry, music, and other arts. He really enjoyed Thursday night karaoke at Cheers Lounge.

James is survived by his father, Donald; wife, Pam; brother, Daniel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda and maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family had a small gathering for his celebration of life at South Park United Church of Christ.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home