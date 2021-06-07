NORRIS | James L. Merchen, 81, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home south of Norris.

Jim was born July 19, 1939, to James Edward and Margaret Ellen (Gibson) Merchen in Vetal, SD. He was the fourth of nine children. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Afterwards, he worked for local farmers in the area.

In 1958, he moved to Pierre and went to work on the Oahe Dam as a concrete finisher. On. Nov. 3, 1962, he married Luella Heckenlaible in Highmore, SD and they had one child. They divorced many years later.

He was drafted into the Army in February 1963 and spent most of the next two years in Munich, Germany. He returned to the states in Feb. 1965 and worked at Mueller Feeds in Martin for some time until they moved to Deadwood, where he was employed at the Homestake Mine. He worked there from 1966 until he retired in 1999.

After retirement, he returned to the family farm to manage it for his mother, later purchasing it from her along with his brother Clayton as partners.