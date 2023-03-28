RAPID CITY - James Leonard "Jim" Kissel, 95, of Rapid City, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Agnes Jean Kissel, his nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his ten siblings and his parents, George and Audrey Kissel.

Jim served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1962 as a Captain. He also served in the Indiana Air National Guard. His primary career was assisting clients as an agent for State Farm Insurance for over thirty years. Jim was active in the community in many ways. He was a member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed singing and music brought him great joy. Jim was also a member of Mt. Rushmore Lodge #220 A.F & A.M., NAJA Shrine Temple and a member of the Chanter Unit.

He was dearly loved and will not soon be forgotten.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church with a meal to follow. Burial will take place in his home state of Indiana. A visitation will be held at held at Stillinger Family Funeral Home - Hendryx New Palestine Chapel, 19 E Main St, New Palestine on Thursday, April 6 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at New Palestine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAJA Shrine Temple or Westhills Village.

