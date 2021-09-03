RAPID CITY | James M. Ringgaard, 87, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Jim Ringgaard was born May 9, 1934, to Clarence and Alice Ringgaard in Volga, South Dakota. He was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company after graduating from Arlington High School in 1952 and retired 40 years later in 1992.

He married Lois Williamson on June 18, 1955, in Sturgis, SD. They had three children: Kathy, TJ and Shawn.

Jim loved outdoor sports: fishing, hunting, golf, and baseball. Jim and his family enjoyed many many hours at the ballpark when he was a dominant pitcher and respected manager. He was a Spink County Commissioner for many years. Jim was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Redfield, where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

After retiring he spent many summers fishing on the Missouri River and traveling. Jim was a member of South Canyon Lutheran Church when he passed.

Jim loved his wife of 66 years, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be long remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was truly loved by his family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 31, at South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Kirk Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (kirkfuneralhome.com)