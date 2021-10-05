HERMOSA | James Newell Sorensen, 79, passed away on Sept. 29, 2021, in the Rapid City, SD hospital.
Newell was born in Lovell, WY to Norman Aaron Sorensen and Lucinda Wasden on Nov. 9, 1941. He attended school in Lovell and at the University of Wyoming. He married Josephine Jones on Dec. 13, 1963 in the Logan, Utah temple. He worked for city and county governments most of his career. He was a member of The Church of Christ Latter-Day Saints.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, in the Moon Meadows Chapel.
Burial will be in the Hermosa Cemetery.