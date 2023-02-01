RAPID CITY - James O. Weaver was born November 15, 1944, to Lawrence and Thelma Weaver in Limon, CO. After a long and complete life, Jim went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2023, at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.

Jim attended Limon Public Schools and graduated from Limon High School in 1962. While in high school, he played on seven state championship teams. His senior year he earned first team All-State in Football and First team All-State in Basketball. He also ran on the state record setting mile relay team.

Following high school, Jim attended Colorado State University where he played football for four years. He obtained his degree in Health Physical Education and Recreation in 1967.

In 1964, Jim married Susan Sebastion. Together they had two children, Leslie and James. Jim started his teaching and coaching career in Eads, CO in 1967, where Jim served as a Biology teacher and head football coach. In 1969, he accepted a Biology teaching position, assistant football coach, and head girls track coach in Limon, CO. In 1971, Jim began work at Rapid City Central High School where he taught Biology and led students as an assistant football and head girls track coach.

In 1975, he started a new career with Dakota Sports where he ran the store. This position allowed him to work with all the coaches and school administrators in Western South Dakota. Over the next 43 years with Dakota Sports, Jim made many long-lasting friendships. He retired in 2018.

In 1987, Jim and Kathy Bren were married in Kauai, HI. In the 36 years of marriage, they have seen their family of five children grow to 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. For Jim, it has been great becoming GJ or GGJ.

Sports has always been a big part of Jim's life. He attended Denver Bronco games in 1960. The highlight of being a Bronco fan was when he was able to attend Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. He followed the Colorado State Rams football and basketball teams. His interest in football led him to the Rapid City Midget Football program where he spent many years working with the youth of Rapid City.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Leslie (Bernard) Ethridge of White Plains, GA; and son, James of Ranchester, WY; stepdaughter, Lanette Bren (fiancee Jim) of Spearfish; and stepsons: Darrick (Mary) Bren, of Sioux Falls and Darrell (Bonnie) Bren of Rapid City. Jim is also survived by two sisters: Barbara Johnson of Franktown, CO, Charlotte (John) Mitchem of Fort Worth, TX; three brothers: Larry (Kay), Richard (Jane) and Keith (Bernie) Weaver, all of Denver, CO. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Tom Johnson.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Liturgical Wake Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family will establish a memorial in Jim's name.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. www.osheimschmidt.com