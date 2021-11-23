MCLAUGHLIN | James Paul Vasquez, 57, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born in Rapid City on March 18, 1964, to Mary and Raul Vasquez.

James grew up with his four siblings in Rapid City. From an early age, he spent his summers on the Eisenbraun farm near Creighton, SD. This is where he developed his love of rural living, farming, agriculture, hunting, and fishing. He excelled at soccer growing up and graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1982. James worked for Rapid City Area Schools for several years doing maintenance and before working in the construction industry. In 2002, he relocated to McLaughlin for a construction job building an addition to the Child Protection Services building. James made McLaughlin his home and gave his heart to the communities of McLaughlin and Mobridge. Over the years he worked for Little Eagle Schools, NAPA, and Agtegra, gaining lifelong friends along the way.

He was a devoted and loving father to his daughter Jamie LeClair and his son Deven Medicine Crow. He was also a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather, and friend. People gravitated toward his pleasant and well-natured disposition along with his kindness, generosity, and humor.

A natural teacher, counselor and leader in the community, James was always quick to offer his hand, time or talents. He took immense pride in coaching football and mentoring youth. Teaching community classes including archery, HuntSAFE, gardening, salsa making and canning, and tortilla making brought him great joy. He poured his life into many kids and adults, keeping them accountable, never shying away from hard conversations, and often providing generously to kids and families in need of food, shelter, and sports equipment. He was known throughout the community of McLauglin as somebody who contributed greatly to those around him, and he and his infectious smile will be greatly missed by his family and all who were fortunate to know him.

James was preceded in death by his father Raul Vasquez and his sister Michelle Vasquez.

James is deeply loved and survived by his children, Jamie (Charlie) LeClair and Deven Medicine Crow; his brothers, Jess (Susan) Vasquez, Jon (Chandra) Vasquez, and Jared (Kelly) Vasquez; and his sister Jenifer (Thomas) Malott. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jazzlyn, Skye, and Mila; his step-children, Sophia De La Cruz, Michelle De La Cruz, Jose De La Cruz, and Cheyenne Lee; and his step-grandchild Nova Lee.

A memorial service will be at Kirk Funeral Home on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon. A reception will follow from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Rapid City Comfort Inn & Suites at 915 Fairmont Blvd. Friends and family are welcome to sign the online guestbook.