James R. Birkeland

RAPID CITY | James Russell Birkeland, 66, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Jim was born on May 19, 1954 in Mobridge to Russell and Susan (Montie) Birkeland. He graduated from Dupree High School in 1972, then attended SDSU in Brookings before finishing his degree in Electrical Technology at Lake Area Tech.

Jim married Nancy Holsworth on May 26, 1979. He worked at KEVN of Rapid City, as a broadcast engineer, WNEM, of Saginaw, MI, as a broadcast engineer and network administrator, and NOC agent at Golden West Telecommunications.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hiking, kayaking, and camping.

Jim will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was soft spoken and kindhearted.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Susan Birkeland.