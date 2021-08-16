James R. Dupre

RAPID CITY | James Roland "Jim" Dupré passed away on August 13, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. His family was grateful to spend his final day by his side.

Jim was born to Geneva (Burleigh) and Edmond Dupré Sr., on May 3, 1946, in Opelousas, Louisiana. He attended school in Opelousas through the 11th grade. He transferred to Immaculata Seminary in Lafayette, LA, where he graduated from high school in 1964.

In 1970, Jim earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette (now University of Louisiana Lafayette) and was commissioned into the United States Air Force. He was trained as a navigator-bombardier and served in the Vietnam War on B-52 bombers. He was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in aerial combat for his actions in Operation Linebacker II.

In 1976, Jim earned his master's degree from Louisiana Tech University. In 1977, he was assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota. During his 20 years of military service, Jim earned many awards and distinctions. He retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1990. Following his military career, Jim worked as a child protection officer for the state of S.D., as a psych tech at Regional Hospital, as a job service rep for the state of S.D., and also as a community organizer for the American Cancer Society.