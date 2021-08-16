James R. Dupre

RAPID CITY | James Roland "Jim" Dupré passed away on August 13, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. His family was grateful to spend his final day by his side.
Jim was born to Geneva (Burleigh) and Edmond Dupré Sr., on May 3, 1946, in Opelousas, Louisiana. He attended school in Opelousas through the 11th grade. He transferred to Immaculata Seminary in Lafayette, LA, where he graduated from high school in 1964.
In 1970, Jim earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette (now University of Louisiana Lafayette) and was commissioned into the United States Air Force. He was trained as a navigator-bombardier and served in the Vietnam War on B-52 bombers. He was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in aerial combat for his actions in Operation Linebacker II.
In 1976, Jim earned his master's degree from Louisiana Tech University. In 1977, he was assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota. During his 20 years of military service, Jim earned many awards and distinctions. He retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1990. Following his military career, Jim worked as a child protection officer for the state of S.D., as a psych tech at Regional Hospital, as a job service rep for the state of S.D., and also as a community organizer for the American Cancer Society.
Jim married Linda Renee (Olson) in Rapid City in 1982. Together, they established a loving home. They joined First Presbyterian Church of Rapid City, where Jim was an elder. Jim and Linda loved to volunteer, open their home to others, go to Rush games, and attend musical and theatrical performances together. One of their favorite activities was traveling. They enjoyed visiting family all over the country and expanding their horizons by traveling to many exotic destinations. He would often say that they literally "traveled to the ends of the earth together."
Jim was proud of and adored his two daughters, Tori and Danielle. He was their supporter, encourager, and biggest cheerleader. He was always ready to celebrate their accomplishments. Jim was ecstatic when he gained the title of grandpa in 1998 when his granddaughter, Alex, was born.
Jim dedicated much of his life to helping kids through Optimist International. He was an active member of the Noon Optimist Club of the Black Hills. During his tenure within the Optimists, he attained the titles of Distinguished President, Distinguished Lieutenant Governor, and Distinguished Governor.
Jim's hobbies included fly fishing, golfing, wood-working, gardening, and cooking. Jim was very proud of his Cajun heritage and the tasty food of that culture. He made a terrific gumbo and never failed to celebrate Mardi Gras. With his family and good friends, he enjoyed playing games and telling stories and jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Tori Dupré (Greg Wilson) of Thornton, CO, and Danielle (Cecil) Coffman of Des Moines, IA; his granddaughter, Alexandra Wilson of Thornton, CO; his sister, Rose Durke of Beaumont, TX; his sister-in-law, Joanna Dupré of Lafayette, LA; and many loving members of his extended family. Preceding him in death were his parents and his siblings Edmond Dupré Jr., Cecily "Ceil" Stevens, and Gladys Duhon.
Opportunities to remember and celebrate Jim's life will be offered at First Presbyterian Church at 710 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD. A visitation will be held from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with a reception to follow. At 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, services, with full military honors, will be conducted at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. The memorial service will be streamed live on First Presbyterian's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/firstpresrc.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Optimist International Foundation, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Westhills Village Foundation.