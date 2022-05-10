LEAD - James R. Sternhagen of Lead, South Dakota died peacefully in his sleep on May 07, 2022, at the age of 94.

Services will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 825 Main, Lead, SD. At 11:00 a.m. on May 12, 2022. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. A light luncheon will be provided after the service. Interment will follow at Mountain Lawn Cemetery, Englewood, SD.