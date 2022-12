James Ray Holloway died December 6, 2022 at the age of 81 years. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home, followed by burial at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home.