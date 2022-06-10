NEMO - James Richard (Jim) Tatge of Nemo, SD, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2022. Jim was born on June 27, 1953 to Alvin and Mavis (McAmis) Tatge of Alzada, Montana. He came home from the hospital in the family airplane and was enamored with flying from that day on.

Jim was in a car accident on February 1, 2022 and suffered a severely broken neck. He survived against great odds and was home after eight days with a metal halo. He was recovering well and grateful to his doctors for their expertise and the huge support from his many friends.

On February 28, Jim suffered a heart attack. He was treated at Monument Health and seemed to be recovering well. On March 2, his heart went into A-Fib and was not able to recover. He died a few hours later with Barb, the love of his life, holding his hand.

Jim attended high school in Belle Fourche, SD and graduated in 1971. He worked many jobs during his life including designing and selling ultralite aircraft. He had the first ultralite dealership in the Midwest in the 70's when the planes were still foot launched. He worked for several years as a motorcycle mechanic and raced motocross. During his lifetime he owned 150+ motorcycles and at times lamented some of the ones he sold. Jim worked several years commercial salmon fishing in Bristol Bay, Alaska and said he never got tired of eating fresh salmon every day. Jim was an excellent mechanic and was always ready to help diagnose engine problems whenever he was asked.

He was very curious about the world around him and had an interest in vast areas. He researched world religions and spirituality. He practiced transcendental meditation; studied and practiced sound nutrition; and studied a lengthy list of topics from airfoils to quantum physics and mechanics. Jim remembered details about everything he studied, could build or fix almost anything. He could carry on an intelligent conversation with anyone of any age on almost any topic that came up.

Jim's friends and family meant the world to him and those feelings were mutual. He is missed by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his sister, Pamela Tatge of Boise, ID and his partner of 38 years, Barb Hallberg of Nemo, SD. Although Jim never had children, he took great joy in being "dad" to Barb's sons, Erin Sharp of Sioux Falls, SD and Ben Sharp of Hot Springs, SD and New Zealand. He took great pride in his "grandkids" Alex Sharp (McKenna) of California; Wesley Sharp of Arizona; Conrad Sharp of Hot Springs, SD and New Zealand. Jim and Barb also had two great grandsons. He is also survived by dear relatives and friends.

A memorial celebration will be held on June 25th at 21862 Big Elk Place near Nemo, SD. The celebration will begin around 3:00 pm. Memorials for Jim will be used to establish a scholarship for a deserving student pursuing a vocational degree.

