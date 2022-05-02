 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Steiner

  • Updated
  • 0

BELLE FOURCHE - James Steiner, age 73 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis.

His life will be celebrated on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:30am, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery with Military Honors by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Belle Fourche Veteran's Honor Guard.

Jim's service will be broadcasted live online, from his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News