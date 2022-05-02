BELLE FOURCHE - James Steiner, age 73 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis.
His life will be celebrated on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:30am, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery with Military Honors by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Belle Fourche Veteran's Honor Guard.
Jim's service will be broadcasted live online, from his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.