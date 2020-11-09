James T. Borzenski

SHERIDAN, Wyo. | James Thomas "Jim" Borzenski passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.

Jim was born on April 23, 1952 in Rapid City, SD, to his parents, Thomas and Darlene (Schaaf) Borzenski of Rapid City. Jim attended public schools in Rapid City, and graduated from high school in Rapid City in 1970.

In his early years, Jim spent many summers on the family farm in North Dakota, learning to drive tractors and enjoying the dirt. During high school Jim fell in love with racing motorcycles on the short track in Sturgis, SD. He would continue this hobby for many years to come. Jim continued “racing” alongside his kids and grandkids, who he taught to ride go-karts, snow machines and motorcycles.

Jim had an early marriage to Merlie Ochs and they had four children together: Travis Borzenski (1993), Russell (Oceana) Borzenski, Amy (Glenn) Borzenski, and Carisa (Steve) Holtz.

Jim met and fell in love with his lifelong love, Marci (White) Borzenski in 1990, and they were married in 1992 in Story, WY. This union rounded out the family with Marci adding her two children, Serene (Terry Kruse) Billings and Troy White (2011).