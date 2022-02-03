RAPID CITY | James Theodore Reaser, 94, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at a local nursing home.

As per Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will take place in the Smithwick Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

Jim was born January 23, 1928, in Rapid City to Clarence and LaVonne (Shafer) Reaser. He honorably served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He was married to Marilyn Peterson on December 22, 1961.

Jim is survived by his children; Clarence James Reaser and Margaret LaVonne Reaser both of Boerne, TX, brothers; David E. Reaser of Highlands Ranch, CO, Glen Reaser of Hot Springs.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife; Marilyn Joy, daughter; Nancy Lea Reaser, and parents Clarence & LaVonne.