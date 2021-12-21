CUSTER | James William (Jim) Emery, 87, died Friday, December 10, 2021 in the memory care unit at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Center in Rapid City. Jim was born at Cheyenne Agency, SD on January 24, 1934 to James E. Emery and Edith V. (Claymore) Emery.

There will be a rosary service at 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 28th and funeral at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 29th at Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City.

Memorials have been established for Alzheimer's research and Operation Black Hills Cabin. Read Jim's full obituary, send condolences or make memorial donations at www.behrenswilson.com