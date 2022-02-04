Jan Carol Colton passed away on October 29, 2021, in Sierra Vista, AZ.

She was born in Erie, PA on February 10, 1950. A graduate of the College of Wooster, Jan later earned two doctorate degrees. Her career included time as a professor in the department of speech pathology and audiology at the University of Illinois. She then chose to pursue dentistry, developing her own practice. She joined the United States Air Force as an officer in 1996. Jan was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, serving as a medical officer. She entered the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service 2003 as a U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Officer and became a Captain. Jan served until 2014, spending much of her time at Pine Ridge, offering her dental services and leadership as a Dental Director.

Recently, Jan was living on a ranch in Huachuca City, Arizona with her beloved horses and dogs. She loved her daughter Morgan, nature, and was pursuing a BA in photography at the time of her death.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Isabel and Gordon Dudley Colton, and her brother, Gordon James Colton.

She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Reeder (Adriana Platt); her grandchildren, Maggie and Will; her sister-in-law, Joanne Colton; her nephews, Brian Colton (Joan Colton) and Kyle Colton (Amy Colton); her niece, Lara Colton (Abra Poindexter); her two great-nephews, Thomas Colton (Abigail Colton) and John Colton; and her godson, CoDee Johns.

Celebration of Life: 2/10/22 in Gordon, NE

Celebration of Life Mass: Friday 2/11/22 9am Mountain time.

St. Leo's Catholic Church, 300 N. Maverick, Gordon, NE

Officiant: Fr. Daniel Gilbert

Interment: 2/11/22 2pm Mountain Time. Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis SD

Please check Facebook for further details.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Indian College Fund: https://collegefund.org/