Jan Wiedmeier was born September 12, 1940 and passed away December 22, 2022. Jan lived most of her life in Rapid City, South Dakota and loved the Black Hills. Her favorite profession was being a self-taught professional wildlife artist. She said it was not a job, but a joyful way to live. She later taught also.

Jan is survived by her brother, Jerry (Barb) Faulk of Yankton, South Dakota; daughter, Brenda (Arlan) Boelter of Verdigre, Nebraska; son, Brian (Susan) Wiedmeier of Rapid City, South Dakota; grandchildren: Chelsea (Creston) Boelter Bertschinger of Nebraska, Colton (Malia Driscoll) Boelter of Oregon, Rachael Wiedmeier, Julia Wiedmeier, and Alisha (Garrett) Wiedmeier Frye all of Minnesota; and two great-grandchildren: Porter and Lilah Boelter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rapid City Public Library.

Condolences may be sent to: Brenda Boelter 51257 880 Road, Verdigre, NE 68783.

Her service will be livestreamed at brockhausfuneralhome.com at 6:30 p.m. December 30, 2022.

