Jane F. Hogen

Some people only walk this earth for a short time, others travel a long and winding road always eager for the next step in the journey, ultimately, their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On March 23, 2021 Jane Francis Hogen rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.

SPEARFISH | Jane Francis Hogen, 91, completed her earthly sojourn in Bozeman, MT, March 23, 2021. In her final years she fought a valiant war against the cruel, heartless, and relentless Alzheimer's disease.

On July 19, 1929, Jane was born to Rose and Russell Smith in Mitchell. The Smith family moved from Mitchell to Spearfish in 1941. Jane grew up in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1947.

The course of her life dramatically changed when she married Glenn Hogen on Jan. 23, 1948. They embarked on an extraordinary journey filled with travel, new friends, new homes, and communities. During that life excursion her creativity flourished as a home maker extraordinaire deeply devoted to her husband and children. It has been said about Jane, that she elevated the role of home maker to a fine art with class and style.