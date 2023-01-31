RAPID CITY - Jane Karen Rogers, 83, of Rapid City, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023. Jane was born in August 1939 in Bowman, ND to Edward and Evelyn (Christianson) Arithson. The eighth of twelve children, she was raised on the Arithson State Line Hereford Ranch in Bowman County, ND and Harding County, SD.

Jane graduated from Bowman High School in 1957 and ventured to Northern State Teachers College, Aberdeen, SD. In 1961 Jane completed her Bachelor's of Science in Elementary Education. Jane married Dennis Bale in 1963. They had two children, Mark and Alison.

Jane began her career as a teacher in Ortonville, MN and then Aberdeen. Her passion for students and education drove her to complete her Master's of Science in Education at Northern State College in 1981. Jane continued her career as a Guidance Counselor in Aberdeen, and an Accelerated School Educator in Denver. Jane's sincere and compassionate belief in her students and her desire to see them succeed fueled her career. After a fulfilling career in education Jane transitioned to being a Client Advocate in the Healthcare Industry.

Jane married Doug Rogers in August 1992 and relocated to Rapid City. Jane and Doug enjoyed their national and international travels, quiet times at home, and time with family and friends. She especially loved visiting her children and grandchildren.

She had an uncanny ability to make others feel comfortable and welcome, evident in both her professional and personal life. Jane is a woman of God and grew in faith via her Bible Study Fellowship group and membership at Trinity and Calvary Lutheran Churches. During her entire life Jane enjoyed hiking, walking, and exploring, and was always in awe of God's beauty in every outing. And a round of golf was never out of the question!

Jane is survived by her children: Mark (Kelley) Bale of La Jolla, CA, Alison (Allan) Carlton of Austin, TX, Rick Rogers (Debbie Michealree) of Rapid City, and Randall Rogers of Rapid City; grandchildren: Devin and Austin Bale, Drake and Zach Rogers; and siblings: Audrey Harvey of Scottsbluff, NE, Rodger (Roma) Arithson of Greeley, CO, David (Lynda), Arithson of Buffalo, SD, Dwight (Kim) Arithson of Spearfish, SD, and Jeannette Blair of Edwards CO; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Rogers; parents, Edward and Evelyn Arithson; and siblings: Ruth Olson, Eileen Droullard, Elinor Nickelson, James (Jim) Arithson, Lynn Rathbun, and Donald Arithson.

Jane will be honored via memorial service at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. and inurnment will follow the service at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Reception will follow at the Hotel Alex Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane's name to Children's Home Society of South Dakota and/or Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.