Jane Thompson

RAPID CITY | On Jan. 8, 2021, Jane Lynn Thompson passed away at the age of 72. Jane was a lifelong resident of Rapid City, born on Dec. 1, 1948, to Eugene C. Thompson and Lorraine A. (Hokenstad) Thompson.

After earning her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Dakota Wesleyan University in 1971, Jane began her career in Child Protective Services with the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Jane, along with her friends Kathleen Peil and Margot Burton founded Women Against Violence, Incorporated. After earning her Master's degree Jane established an independent counseling practice. Her life was committed to helping improve the lives of individuals, children and families.

Jane was an accomplished cook and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was a Master Gardener who willingly shared her knowledge and the bounty from her flower and vegetable beds. She also found great pleasure in her candle making which evolved into her successful Wax Woman business.

On May 9, 1987, Jane married her soul mate, Dennis Grosshans. Dennis preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2018. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Jane is survived by her sister, Judy (Steve) Blauer of Gillette, WY; brothers, Judd (Linda) Thompson of Rapid City, and Jeff Thompson of Chadron, NE; niece, Stephanie (Blauer) Kay of Kissimmee, FL; and nephews, Scott Blauer of Yreka, CA, Jacob Thompson of Inver Grove Heights, MN, and Seth (Mollie) Thompson of Eden Prairie, MN. She was a favorite great auntie to eight grandnieces and nephews and several great-grandnephews and nieces.