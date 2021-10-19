RAPID CITY | Janece Rieman, 92, passed away peacefully on October 15 in Rapid City, the place of her birth in 1929. She was born to Walter and Margret (McNulty) Mollers and grew up with parents who instilled in her "a love of music, fine art and people."
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City with a Vigil//Rosary following. Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday. Oct. 22, at the church with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Janece described her childhood as "wonderful," especially travels to visit family every summer. She graduated from Rapid City High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI.
After college she met Al Rieman, an Air Force dentist from Jersey City, NJ. After what she described as a 'whirlwind and sometimes stormy courtship' they were married in July of 1952 and moved to New Jersey.
After the family moved back to Rapid City, she went back to work at Black Hills Packing Co. Over the years she functioned in accounting, administration, and human resources but most enjoyed being responsible for the company's marketing and advertising.
A love of people kept Janece involved with many community needs. For many years she worked with the D-Aims Club, providing financial support for needy dental patients. She was board member of the Chamber of Commerce as well as the foundation board of Black Hills Workshop.
In 1969 Janece was diagnosed with breast cancer. After her recovery she worked tirelessly to help others who were going through the same disease. She devoted many hours to the American Cancer Society's Reach to Recovery program for 42 years.
From an early age she was drawn to the Church and to a relation with Jesus Christ. She was involved with many Church activities including being an organist, serving in the choir for many years, as well as coordinating the Church bereavement group and being a member of Cursillo.
She described her singing as her "fun just for me" activity. She sang with the Sweet Adelines Chorus, quartets and most recently with Dynamix. She also enjoyed boating, jewelry making, teaching line dancing (until age 90), and time with her family.
She is survived by her sons: Al (LeeAnn) of Rapid City, Mark (Carol) of Winterville, NC, five grandchildren; Rachel Kanengieter, Andrew Rieman, Jarrett Rieman, Latham Hardee, Macey Hardee, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, infant son, sister, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Black Hills Works.