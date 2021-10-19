RAPID CITY | Janece Rieman, 92, passed away peacefully on October 15 in Rapid City, the place of her birth in 1929. She was born to Walter and Margret (McNulty) Mollers and grew up with parents who instilled in her "a love of music, fine art and people."

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City with a Vigil//Rosary following. Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday. Oct. 22, at the church with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Janece described her childhood as "wonderful," especially travels to visit family every summer. She graduated from Rapid City High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI.

After college she met Al Rieman, an Air Force dentist from Jersey City, NJ. After what she described as a 'whirlwind and sometimes stormy courtship' they were married in July of 1952 and moved to New Jersey.

After the family moved back to Rapid City, she went back to work at Black Hills Packing Co. Over the years she functioned in accounting, administration, and human resources but most enjoyed being responsible for the company's marketing and advertising.