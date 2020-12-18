Janet A. Bangs

RAPID CITY | Janet Ann Bangs, 78, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Janet was born Nov. 10, 1942, 15 minutes after her wombmate Judy was born. She was born to Marguerite (Spicknall) and Karl Meredith.

Jan married Lloyd Gorsuch and to this union three children were born: Gorden, Larry and Merri. She later met and married the love of her life, Archie Bangs. They had a wonderful life, cruising through the Panama Canal, traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and Canada.

After the death of her husband and son, Gorden, she and her sister Cyd moved in together and made a good life for 20 years, “Lucy and Desi”.

Jan was most proud and happy for having great family and friends. Jan never met a stranger! She loved a good get-together in her lani.

She was a member of the Canyon Lake Methodist Church.

Jan is survived by her son, Larry (Loretta) Gorsuch; daughter, Merri (Dave) Wills; twin sister, Judy (Dave) Bowes; brother, Monty (Jane) Hume; sister, Cyd Bullinger; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and step-children, Larry, Phil and Carol.

Jan was preceded in death by her son, Gorden; husband, Archie; and her parents.