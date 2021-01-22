Janet A. Gillett

RAPID CITY | Janet Gillett, 89, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Janet was born Dec. 7, 1931 in Moline, IL, the youngest child of Edith and Harold Grunwald. She met Jim Gillett while he was serving in the Navy. They were later married on April 30, 1955. They shared 64 wonderful years together until his death in 2019.

Janet enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors include sons, Mark (Dot) Gillett, Sheridan WY, Todd (Sheryl) Gillett, Rapid City; daughter, Suzi Rietz, Billings, MT; as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her husband, and son-in-law.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be video-recorded and available to view after 1 p.m. at www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/janet-gillett.