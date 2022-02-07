Janet Abel Johnson

She loved to take care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and tend to her lawn. She also loved her Vikings and Twins, and of course nascar, she watched them on T.V. Due to health concerns she moved to Ironwood MI, to live with her granddaughter.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a special THANK YOU to Terri Butzine for her compassion and love and care to her Grandmother. She passed away peacefully with her children, Trudi Pitcher of wyoming, Roxanne Skowronek of Michigan, and two grandchildren, Terri Butzine, and Teresa Watkins by her side. Also, a special thank you to Julie Zich of Rapid City for the care she gave to her grandmother here in Rapid City.