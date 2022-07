Janet Carol Rust, 77, of Nemo, SD, died at Monument Health Sturgis Senior Care Center on July 18, 2022. A visitation will be held at Kinkade Funeral Chapel on Friday July 22, 2022 from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m., with a funeral to follow at 3:00p.m. Burial will take place at Nemo Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.