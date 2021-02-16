Janet D. Schaub

BELLE FOURCHE | Janet Doreen Schaub, 84, passed away Feb. 13, 2021.

Born July 7, 1936 in Newcastle, WY, to Edwin Emmit Schulze and Dorris May Cool. She was blessed with four sisters. Janet was raised in Newcastle and as a teenager moved to Belle Fourche, SD.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and a baby brother.

Janet was strong in faith and family. She married Lawrence Schaub on Feb. 3, 1956 and just celebrated 65 years of marriage. Together they grew an amazing family. She had six children with two boys and four girls. All children married and grew families of their own. Janet was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

There will be a public service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Black Hills Gospel Assembly Church, 19020 Gospel Lane, Belle Fourche, SD.