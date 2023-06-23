Janet Dunlap Rathbun

RAPID CITY - Janet Dunlap Rathbun died on May 17, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

She was born in Arkansas City, Kansas to her South Dakota parents John B. Dunlap and Dorothy (Mortimer) Dunlap on February 11, 1933. As they moved from Shell Oil refinery sites to new assignments, she lived in Texas, Illinois, California and Louisiana. She graduated from Eleanor McMain High School in New Orleans and earned her bachelor's degree at Lousiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA where she was a member of Mortar Board and named in "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges." She taught elementary school in Martinez, CA before she married Grove A. Rathbun from Nisland, South Dakota on June 30, 1956.

As a newlywed she lived on the Iron Range of Minnesota. Three sons were born in Minnesota before the family moved to Pittsburgh, PA.

Janet has been a "professional" volunteer all of her life being active in PTA, church and community activities. She was a member of four P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) chapters in Minnesota, Pennsylvania and South Dakota for more than 50 years. She served on the Pennsylvania P.E.O. State Board, holding the presidency in 1980-81.

She moved to Rapid City in 1985 and was a member of the Dahl Company at the Dahl Fine Arts Building, Current Events Book Club, Chapter CK of P.E.O., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Minnilusa Historical Association and was an original member of The Journey Museum's volunteer corps serving since 1997. As an active participant in the annual West River History Conference and the Dakota Conference on History, Literature, Art and Archaeology, she received numerous awards for her presentations over a ten year period.

She and her husband moved to Westhills Retirement Village in 2008.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Calvin in Portland, OR; three sons: Steven (Diana) in Salt Lake City, Utah, Scott in Aurora, Colorado, and John (Deborah) in Cleveland, Ohio and two grandchildren, David and Abby.

Funeral services will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 717 Quincy St., Rapid City, SD 57701 on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon and then burial of the cremains at 2:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given in her name to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, The Minneluzahan Historical Association (222 New York St., Rapid City, SD 57701) or Hospice of the Hills, 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701

Friends may sign her online guest register and leave condolences at www.osheimschmidt.com.