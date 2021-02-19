Janet K. Wobig

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. | Janet K. (Gronert) Wobig went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2021. Waiting for her was her husband, Fred; parents, Edward & Victoria; brother Jack (Ruth); nephews Tom & Phil; parents-in-law, Ed & Kay; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Lee.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Deborah), Kristin Tuseth (Perry) and Victoria Redpath (John); grandchildren, Jessica Lynch (Aaron), Lauren Auge (Mike), David Wobig (Kayla), Torie Wormwood (Joe), Katie Daggett (Jeremy) and Ali Peterson (Brandon); 14 wonderfully made great-grandchildren; niece, Vik Cowan (Mark); nephew, John Gronert (Alice); a great-niece and great-nephews; as well as many friends and her friends at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Janet was an active member at church in the choir, as an organist, with Growth Group and various circles. She also enjoyed her time with the Normandy Garden Club. Her deep love of flowers, music, all creatures, and her family was evident to all who knew her.

Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 26, at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake.

Private family service will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with livestreaming available.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

The family would like to thank The Pillars Hospice and Visiting Angels -- especially Dawn -- for the loving care given to Janet. Memorials preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church of White Bear Lake, The Pillars Hospice or The Humane Society. Arrangements with MuellerMemorial.com (651-429-4944).