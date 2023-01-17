 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janet M. Kessler

HOT SPRINGS - Janet M. Kessler, age 86, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away January 12, 2023, at Fall River Health Hospital in Hot Springs, SD.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2023 at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Written condolences may be made at www.mccolleyschapels.com.

