RAPID CITY | Janet M. Ressl, 67, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital.

Janet (Pesek) was born July 3, 1953 in Rapid City, the third child of Pearl (Mousel) and C.A. ”Red” Pesek. Janet graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1971. She had extraordinary skills with a needle and thread and was a professional seamstress, devoting her life to creating wedding gowns, formal wear, draperies, and even doll clothes. She excelled at her craft, revered for her perfectionism. No one could compare.

She is survived by her three children: son, Marcus W. Ressl of Denver, CO; son, Matthew J. Ressl of Rapid City; and daughter, Misty L. Ressl of Benbrook, TX; five siblings: Vicki (Doug) Wood, Jim (Carol) Pesek, Anita Moline, Deb Tieszen, and Jerry (Aracely) Pesek; sister-in-law, Karen Pesek; four grandsons; and two granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack; and one grandson, Ethan.

Memorial services will be held in July.

Her online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.