RAPID CITY – The world lost a beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Janet Rose Talley, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Janet battled pancreatic cancer, but it never stopped her from reminding her family that "everything is going to be alright". Janet died at her residence with her husband Larry Talley by her side.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Janet at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4500 Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established by the family in the memory of Janet and may be directed to her husband Larry Talley or to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services provided by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.