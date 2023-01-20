Janet Talley

RAPID CITY - The world lost a beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Janet Rose Talley, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Janet battled pancreatic cancer, but it never stopped her from reminding her family that "everything is going to be alright". Janet died at her residence with her husband Larry Talley by her side.

Janet was born in Pierre, SD on February 7, 1945. Janet worked in the banking industry for 30 years where she developed many friendships with co-workers and customers alike. She retired in 2003.

She enjoyed her flower garden, searching her family's genealogy, crocheting and reading. She even enjoyed ice fishing with her husband Larry until the day her rod and reel ended up on the bottom of Pactola Lake.

Surviving family includes husband Larry C. Talley of Rapid City; sister, Nancy Boyd; and brother, Raymond Tobin; children: Deborah Campos, Doug Turner, Theresa Solomon and Mike Hanak. She was also grandmother to nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Those who have gone before her include: her parents, Eugene and Mildred Tobin; sons: Patrick and Stephen Turner; and sister, Carolyn Ugland.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Janet at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4500 Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established by the family in the memory of Janet and may be directed to her husband Larry Talley or to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services provided by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.