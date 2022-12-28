RAPID CITY- Janice Arlene Stimson Moses, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City Street. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church and a meal will follow the service. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Please visit the online memorial for Janice at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.