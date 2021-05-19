 Skip to main content
Janice D. Otterstetter

RAPID CITY | Janice Darlene Otterstetter, 69, passed away on May 18, 2021.

Janice was born on Feb. 24, 1952 to Reinhold and Ada (Schwartz) Otterstetter on the family farm in McIntosh County, North Dakota.

Grateful for having shared her life are Janice's sisters, Alice Pearce, Patty Ulrickson, Phyllis Pekarek, Twillia Otterstetter and Millie Kempe.

Janice's parents, Reinhold and Ada preceded her in death, as well as her sister, Marlys Otterstetter and her brother, Harley Otterstetter.

A private burial is being held for Janice's family and close friends.

